Army ready to open more combat positions to female soldiers

The Army plans to open up more assignments for female officers this year. Lt. Gen. Thomas Seamands, the Army’s deputy chief of staff, said so far the service has placed more than 1,000 women into occupations previously closed to them. He said as many as 500 women currently serve in every active brigade combat team down to the company level. (Army)

Future soldiers who are injured on the battlefield could see themselves treated by robotic first responders. The Defense Department awarded contracts to the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Carnegie Mellon University to develop an autonomous trauma care system which can stabilize hurt soldiers in remote locations. (Carnegie Mellon University)

To help industries facing talent gaps, the Small Business Administration is hosting a competition for organizations to propose new or update current programs which provide job-specific and soft skills training in existing marketplaces. SBA is awarding up to $1 million in total prizes. The goal is to have graduates of these programs placed in jobs where employers are having trouble finding talent. (Small Business Administration)

