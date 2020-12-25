On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Federal Newscast

NASA’s list of 2020 accomplishments includes pitching in during the pandemic

By Eric White @FEDERALNEWSCAST
December 25, 2020 12:09 pm
< a min read
      

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

  • NASA has made its list of major accomplishments this year. Along with making notable progress on its view of going to Mars, the space agency says that it helped the COVID- 19 response. NASA developed a surface decontamination system, a ventilator and an oxygen helmet to treat COVID-19 patients.
  • The Department of Veterans Affairs is creating a new tool to help VA’s public servants. The Employee Experience journey map identifies moments that are significant during an employee’s career, using the same human-centered design process that VA applied in the development of 45 customer journey maps. It’s meant to improve the experience for Veterans and their families.
Eric White

Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.

Follow @FEDERALNEWSCAST

Related Topics
All News COVID-19 Federal Drive Federal Newscast Jim Bridenstine NASA Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station