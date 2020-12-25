NASA’s list of 2020 accomplishments includes pitching in during the pandemic

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NASA has made its list of major accomplishments this year. Along with making notable progress on its view of going to Mars, the space agency says that it helped the COVID- 19 response. NASA developed a surface decontamination system, a ventilator and an oxygen helmet to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is creating a new tool to help VA’s public servants. The Employee Experience journey map identifies moments that are significant during an employee’s career, using the same human-centered design process that VA applied in the development of 45 customer journey maps. It’s meant to improve the experience for Veterans and their families.