As Navy recruiters tread water, $100,000 bonuses land with a splash

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Two powerful House lawmakers are asking the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to undertake a damage assessment after the FBI’s removal of classified material from former President Donald Trump’s residence in Florida. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairwoman of the Oversight and Reform Committee, and Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee,...

READ MORE