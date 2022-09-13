Government child care facilities fail the post-COVID drinking water test

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When the General Services Administration re-opened its child care facilities after the COVID shutdown, it did not test the water, according to a GSA inspector general’s audit. In some cases, that meant children and staff were exposed to elevated levels of contaminants, like lead and copper in their drinking water. The IG said that 71 of...

READ MORE