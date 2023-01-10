GOP chairmen selected on House Ways & Means and Homeland Security Committees

Hundreds of federal employees teleworking overseas are about to see their paychecks go up. Domestic employees teleworking overseas (DETOs) are getting a locality-pay equivalent as part of the recently passed National Defense Authorization Act. Most DETOs are the spouses of military service members or Foreign Service officers living abroad. The bill gives DETOs the lower of two options, what they would have been paid in the U.S. or what a member of the Foreign...

