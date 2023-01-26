Senators request review of consulting firms’ dual US-China relationships

Two Senators want to shed light on potential national security risks posed by consulting firms which work for both the U.S. government and the Chinese government. Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) are asking the Government Accountability Office to review the issue. They are concerned those dual relationships may result in Chinese entities gaining access to U.S. government data.

House lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a...

READ MORE