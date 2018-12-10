Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

A view from the trenches of healthcare IT

December 10, 2018 10:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       


Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Today’s guest Brian Ahier, president of Advanced Health Information Exchange Resources (AHIER), is passionate about healthcare, technology, and open data.

Brian Ahier
Brian Ahier

Ahier has 50,000 Twitter followers and decades of experiences in the trenches of healthcare IT. He combines that practical knowledge with keeping updated on all current healthcare trends.

As a result of his broad background, the interview touched on everything from democratized artificial intelligence to blockchain to certified electronic health care records and cybersecurity.  This is a timely topic because of the proliferation of IoT devices in hospitals.

One concept that is relevant to healthcare data is what Ahier calls “information blocking.” Administrators must be cognizant of the sensitivity of healthcare data an understand some of the subtle concepts of data transparency.

But don’t think his expertise ends at the hospital door. Ahier is current with all the developments on Capitol Hill when it comes to healthcare legislation.  He explained MACRA and the 21st Century Cures Act.

Related Stories

Related Topics
21st Century Cures Act Advanced Health Information Exchange Resources Artificial Intelligence Automation Big Data Blockchain Brian Ahier Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Digital Government electronic health care records Federal Tech Talk Health IT information blocking Internet of Things IT Modernization John Gilroy Radio Interviews Technology The Oakmont Group

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America