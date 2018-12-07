Listen Live Sports

Cloud, agile and IT modernization

December 7, 2018
 
Head shot of Tom Afferton
Tom Afferton, vice president, Civil Solutions, Northrop Grumman

He highlights best practices for IT modernization — highlighting keys to cloud migration, cyber protection and process automation in meeting customer needs.

Afferton shared his insights on customer agency mission challenges and how technology is helping provide solutions.

He highlighted best practices for IT modernization — highlighting keys to cloud migration, cyber protection and process automation in meeting customer needs.

Finally, Afferton shared his thoughts on understanding customer agency missions, cultures, and processes in developing effective implementation strategies for IT modernization.

 

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

