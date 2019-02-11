Listen Live Sports

Seagate: Secure and affordable data storage

February 11, 2019 5:31 pm
 
If one were to survey federal information professionals, chances are they would recognize the name Seagate, but they probably would not have heard of Seagate Government Solutions.

That’s why we have Mike Moritzkat, vice president & managing director, and Bill Downer, senior director of Seagate Government Solutions in the studio today.

Everyone has heard of the proliferation of sensors everywhere creating so much data that we are running out of clever names like petabyte and yottabyte. Well, where do these eventually end up? Probably on a hard drive somewhere.Segate Logo

Today’s interview talks about ways innovation at Seagate can assist the federal government in storing these countless amounts of data. During the interview,  Moritzkat talks about how Seagate invests one billion dollars a year in research and development. The bottom line is — secure and affordable data storage.

Some will argue that all federal (and commercial) networks have been compromised. The last line of defense is the hard drive itself. Seagate has worked closely with the federal community on concepts like automatic encryption of data on the hard drive.

Seagate advances the technology and Seagate Government Solutions listens to federal requirements to determine how innovations in storage can be applied to the rapidly changing federal tech arena.

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

