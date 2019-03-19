Data hoarding & records management

The Association of Information and Image Management claims that 50 percent of an organization’s retained data has no value. Some will call this redundant, obsolete, or trivial data (ROT). Some even talk about data “hoarding.”
How does that apply to federal information technology professionals? John Cofrancesco, vice president, Business Development at Active Navigation answers that question when he joins host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk.
Cofrancesco began the interview by outlining concepts about records management — including getting a grasp of the data that is on your network. From there he talked about systems that can “tag” data to make it easier to manage successfully.
He also talked about storage concepts from the Office of Management and Budget as well as the National Archives Record Administration requiring agencies to eliminate paper and use electronic records. The key phrase in this mandate is “to the fullest extent possible.”
The cost of this excess storage is enormous. First of all, systems administrators can easily multiply the time it takes to respond to discovery requests. Millions of superfluous records can decrease the speed of access. It is quite possible that malicious actors can place the code in this storage area increasing vulnerability to cyberattack.
