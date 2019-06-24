The low code revolution

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Winston Churchill once said that Americans always do the right thing, after they have tried everything else. This has applied to software development. For decades people have labored with gathering the details of program requirements only to fail because of a slow-moving system. This was called the waterfall method.

Up until now, developing software for large organizations has been a futile aspiration. But Appian is changing that.

Michael Beckley is Appian’s chief technology officer & founder and he joins host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to explain how the Appian low code approach will revolutionize how custom software gets built.

Back in 2001 a group of developers got together on a mountain top and offered a solution — the Agile Manifesto. No, this is not a 19th century document for the liberation of the workers; it’s an approach to software development that focuses on short iterations and flexibility.

During the interview, Beckley talks about how emerging technologies are increasing pressure on organizations to leverage new, innovative capabilities as quickly as possible. Time to value is key to these organizations staying competitive and keeping their end users happy.

He suggests that with use of a low code platform, like Appian, companies can more easily integrate and customize new and existing technologies.

