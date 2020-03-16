Listen Live Sports

The ‘full circle’ of cloud transformation

March 16, 2020 7:11 am
 
This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviews Vishwas Lele, chief technology oficer at Applied Digital Services.  His company is known as AIS and is a leader in helping federal agencies make the transition to the cloud in a safe manner.

Head shot of Vishwas Lele
Vishwas Lele, CTO, Applied Digital Services

Lele began the conversation looking backward at the initiatives of a Vivek Kundra and his “25 Point Implementation Plan to Reform Federal Information Technology.” Essentially, he was pushing massive federal technology to the cloud, “Cloud First.”

Some will say Vivek’s plan was, perhaps, ahead of its time.  Lele addressed the panoply of concerns the federal government has had over the years in deploying solutions to the cloud.  The discussion gave broad overviews of how much of the federal government is locked into silos and really needs leadership to head to the cloud.

Lele thinks the transition can, and should, take place.  A quote from a technology publication was raised: “80% of public sector executives expect an increase in job satisfaction with the use of intelligent technology.”  Lele agreed but indicated that automation should be approached in a manner that would comply with federal cybersecurity restrictions during the transfer.

