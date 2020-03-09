The concept of compliance in an ever changing world

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviewed Matt Coose, founder and CEO at Qmulos.

Coose graduated from West Point, had a career in the military, and racked up a couple of master’s degrees before his service at the Department of Homeland Security as Director of Federal Network Security, NPPD.

During his tenure in the federal government, he observed the challenge of implementing the concept of continuous compliance in a complex and ever-changing world. In 2012 he decided to start a company that could solve some of these problems.

Coose talks about how to implement continuous monitoring that is practical for large enterprises both in and out of the federal government. From his perspective, using a platform like Splunk will allow federal leaders to do more with less. Instead of gazing at petabytes of meaningless numbers, one can derive insights from that stack of numbers.

Extracting value from the existing data sets can assist in complying with everything from the NIST Risk Management Framework to FedRAMP to the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) from the Pentagon.

