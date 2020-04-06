We’re talking SBIR!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy spoke with Geoff Orazem, the managing partner at Eastern Foundry. His background includes being a platoon leader in the Marine Corps, and he has a Harvard Law degree. Orazem is one of the co-founders of the leading co-working space for federal contractors, Eastern Foundry.

In this role, he has helped dozens and dozens of small companies learn how to do business with the federal government.

He is passionate about sharing information about the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) initiative from the Small Business Administration (SBA). During the interview, Orazem sharedhow the SBIR was founded, how it compares with other vehicles and the three levels for SBIR participation.

He talked about parallels in each level compared to a commercial approach. Phase One is comparable to a feasibility study done by a company. Phase Two is where a company invests in Research and Development for a project.

The final phase, Phase Three, is similar to a Series “A” funding where a product or service is taken to market.

From a greater perspective, we are in a unique situation in the United States. We must use every conceivable method to solve medical problems creatively. In the past, we have had the luxury to have time to be patient for results. Today’s issues need to be solved quickly and the federal government has provided small companies with the SBIR program to show how they can help.

