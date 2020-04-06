Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

We’re talking SBIR!

April 6, 2020 5:04 pm
 
1 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy spoke with Geoff Orazem, the managing partner at Eastern Foundry. His background includes being a platoon leader in the Marine Corps, and he has a Harvard Law degree. Orazem is one of the co-founders of the leading co-working space for federal contractors, Eastern Foundry.

In this role, he has helped dozens and dozens of small companies learn how to do business with the federal government.

Head shot of Geoff Orazem
Geoff Orazem, managing partner, Eastern Foundry

He is passionate about sharing information about the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) initiative from the Small Business Administration (SBA). During the interview, Orazem sharedhow the SBIR was founded, how it compares with other vehicles and the three levels for SBIR participation.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

He talked about parallels in each level compared to a commercial approach. Phase One is comparable to a feasibility study done by a company. Phase Two is where a company invests in Research and Development for a project.

The final phase, Phase Three, is similar to a Series “A” funding where a product or service is taken to market.

From a greater perspective, we are in a unique situation in the United States. We must use every conceivable method to solve medical problems creatively. In the past, we have had the luxury to have time to be patient for results. Today’s issues need to be solved quickly and the federal government has provided small companies with the SBIR program to show how they can help.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Artificial Intelligence Automation Cybersecurity Digital Government eastern foundry Federal Tech Talk geoff orazem innovation Internet of Things IT Modernization John Gilroy Radio Interviews Technology The Oakmont Group

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|6 Transition Connection
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Corpsmen treat patients aboard USNS Mercy

Today in History

1917: America enters World War I