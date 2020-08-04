Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

The crisis in cybersecurity skills

August 4, 2020 9:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This is one topic that just about everybody will agree. You can use a gap of one million or a gap of two million, the point is the same: the federal government is facing a drastic shortage of talent when it comes to understanding cybersecurity.

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy speaks with Phil Quade, chief information security officer for Fortinet. Quade is a well-known figure in the federal cybersecurity community, and he will talk about the crisis in cybersecurity skills. After 34 years of service at the National Security Agency, he has the background to make observations about the state of cybersecurity ability in the federal government.

Head shot of Phil Quade
Phil Quade, CISO, Fortinet

Some companies will suggest that automation is a way to handle the gap, but Quade says cybersecurity is a human problem and one shouldn’t ignore the insight that humans can provide. In fact, he talks about the importance of diversity in the human element of the cybersecurity approach.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

Suzette Kent recently retired as federal chief information officer of the United States. Before she left, Kent had a couple of initiatives that included a couple of cohorts of federal employees in an innovative way of cybersecurity. They applied and once approved, got to participate in a course from the Sans Institute.

This training must include considerations like management buy-in, pay scales, and a path for people who have gone through training.

Related Topics
Artificial Intelligence Cybersecurity Federal Tech Talk Fortinet IT Modernization John Gilroy Phil Quade Radio Interviews Suzette Kent Technology

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy’s first black female tactical air pilot earns Wings of Gold