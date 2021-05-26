Rubrik and NetApp: Joining forces to improve network security

On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
May 26, 2021 8:24 am
At first glance, it looks like Rubrik and NetApp are competitors; both offer creative ways to manage data. Federal Tech Talk looked at the value these two companies bring to the federal marketplace by working together to give agencies increased security, reduces cost, and reinforcing the concept that data is a strategic asset.

At first blush, one would classify Rubrik as a company focusing on backup. Rubrik has strong ties to the intelligence community and its “immutable” approach to backing up data has been tested and proven in many extremely sensitive circumstances.

(L-R) Tom Kennedy Rubrik, Christopher Ginder NetApp

NetApp is certainly a venerable data management company. Founded in 1999, it has over $6 billion in annual sales. Many will say its strength lies in managing data and applications across a wide range of environment.

Tom Kennedy, vice president, Public Sector at Rubrik; and Christopher Ginder, regional director of Civilian Agencies at NetApp, joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss how Rubrik and NetApp will pull off the magic of 2 + 2 = 5. They took each other’s strengths and meld to yield a valuable fusion for the federal government.

Listen for use cases that combine Rubrik and StorageGRID application protection. Also, the combined subject matter expertise eliminates sprawl that is normally seen in large Network Attached Storage systems.

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

