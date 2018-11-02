Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
FEDtalk
 
...
FEDtalk

Are You Ready for Open Season?

November 2, 2018 2:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

November 2, 2018

Subscribe to FedTalk’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With open season just around the corner, tune in to FEDtalk tomorrow to hear about some of your options as a federal employee when making benefits decisions and planning for your future.  Host Jason Briefel will be joined by Joan Melanson of Long Term Care Partners and Joyce Warner of the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund (FEEA).

The show airs live on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500, part of the Federal News Network, but you can stream online anytime via the Federal News Radio player.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Equal Opportunity Federal federal benefits Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund Federal Insights FEDtalk FEDtalk Jason Briefel Joan Melanson Joyce Warner Long Term Care Partners open season options Shaw Bransford and Roth Tony Vergnetti WAEPA Your Job

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline