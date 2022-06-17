Celebrating Pride in Government

FEDtalk is celebrating Pride Month with a discussion on LGBTQ+ inclusivity in government. The program begins with a fireside chat with The Honorable Shawn Skelly and continues with a discussion on the issues with Linda Ortiz, LGBTQ Program Manager at the Internal Revenue Service, and Karla Walter, Senior Director for Employment Policy at the Center for American Progress. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness Shawn Skelly discusses her experience in government and the value of... READ MORE

FEDtalk is celebrating Pride Month with a discussion on LGBTQ+ inclusivity in government. The program begins with a fireside chat with The Honorable Shawn Skelly and continues with a discussion on the issues with Linda Ortiz, LGBTQ Program Manager at the Internal Revenue Service, and Karla Walter, Senior Director for Employment Policy at the Center for American Progress.

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness Shawn Skelly discusses her experience in government and the value of inclusivity for national security. Ortiz and Walter continue the conversation with their views on the current state of LGBTQ+ inclusivity in the workforce. Ortiz and Walter will discuss barriers to inclusivity and how to break past them.

The show airs live on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11:05 am EST on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms.

