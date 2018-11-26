Listen Live Sports

Nine NGA Contracts Totaling $830M to Be Competed in FY 2019

November 26, 2018 4:51 pm
 
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) on Oct. 31 updated its business opportunities forecast for fiscal 2019.

The nine opportunities with projected request for proposals (RFP) releases this fiscal year could range in total value from about $460 million to more than $830 million.

The nine projected contracts are:

  • NGA Segment Engineering
  • Foundational Engineering
  • Digital Engineering
  • Star Sapphire
  • GEOINT Tradecraft Learning Program
  • ITEMS Transport II
  • Maritime Publication Modernization
  • Zeus (IGAPP follow-on)
  • Projected Internet eXchange (PIX) follow-on

One of the larger potential contracts will be ITEMS TS II, which has a projected RFP release date in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and an award date in the third quarter. According to NGA, “ITEMS TS II will provide all necessary services to successfully enable the secure, reliable, and timely transmission of data within, to and from campus Local Area Networks, Data Center Services demarcation points, WAN points of presence and user facing endpoints.” NGA projects the value of this contract at a minimum of $100 million dollars and, given its scope, Bloomberg Government estimates it could be well in excess of that amount.

Like other intelligence agencies, NGA posts many of its contracting opportunities on the Acquisition Research Center (ARC) website, which requires a login to access. More documentation on these and other intelligence community contracting opportunities can be found on the ARC website. In some cases, access to Secret or Top Secret sections of the website will be required for more information, but contact points for all NGA opportunities can be found on the unclassified site. For a list of NGA opportunities on BGOV, click here.

