Rising to the challenge

April 18, 2020 2:01 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

For most restaurants in the D.C. region, the pandemic has been devastating. And businesses that were thriving before the coronavirus crisis are now barely getting by.

Today we are talking with five people who can give us insight into this time of unprecedented challenges for the food and hospitality industry.

Our guests are:

• Kathy Hollinger, president of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington;
• Deborah Moser and Mitch Berliner, operators of the Central Farm Markets;
• Jonathan Stahl, vice president of ballpark operations and guest experience at Nationals Park;
• and Jason Berry, founder and principal, Knead Hospitality and Design, which operates Succotash, Mi Vida, The Grill and the Lee Initiative.

