Here’s to telling the tale of the ‘tails

• Phil Greene is back with us. He is an author, cocktail historian, one of the founders of the Museum of the American Cocktail in New Orleans and the winner of the 13th Annual Spirited Award for Best New Book on Drinks Culture, History or Spirits. He joins us to celebrate the release of his newest book, “Cheers! Cocktails and Toasts to Celebrate Every Day of the Year;”

• Lieven DeGeyndt, owner/founder of Sparkle-ist, tells us about a monthly subscription box that contains three bottles of mixed origin and type, hand selected and tasted by him personally;

• The restaurant Joselito Casa de Comidas brings a piece of Spain to Capitol Hill. Executive chef and culinary director David Sierra runs the kitchen of this intimate, family-owned eatery and he’s in with tastes and talk of what we can expect there.