Holiday shopping Whac-a-Mole

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis. On today’s show:

• Julie Greenstein and Debbie Sonnenreich are co-founders of URBNmarket, an upscale, curated handmade and vintage pop-up market at the Hotel Washington for three weekends and at Mosaic for two. They have great gifty stuff ranging from jewelry, home décor and bath and beauty products to pet accessories; • When the District Winery opened in The Yards along the Anacostia, it quickly was... READ MORE

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Julie Greenstein and Debbie Sonnenreich are co-founders of URBNmarket, an upscale, curated handmade and vintage pop-up market at the Hotel Washington for three weekends and at Mosaic for two. They have great gifty stuff ranging from jewelry, home décor and bath and beauty products to pet accessories;

• When the District Winery opened in The Yards along the Anacostia, it quickly was recognized as a pillar of the revitalized waterfront restaurant scene. Today it still produces great wines and great meals in the restaurant there. Last year winemaker Phil Arras joined the team at the District Winery from the Finger Lakes of New York, where he spent 13 years as a winemaker for the Damiani Wine Cellars on Seneca Lake. Phil Arras and Emily Herbig, District Wines’ Director of Operations, join us today to pour some of the District Winery’s best;

• Susanna Bae is the executive pastry chef at Kevin Tien’s Moon Rabbit at the Intercontinental Hotel at The Wharf. The plain and simple is that she is to pastry as Kevin is to mastery in the world of savories. Susanna joins us with tastes and talk of the Moon Rabbit’s holiday season dessert offering;

• Dara Lyubinsky is chef and owner of Nourish Culinary and Well Fed by Nourish, providing custom personal chef services. They offer gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan and kosher-style options;

• Talented local musician and artist Adrian Loving joins us to chat about the exciting changes to the D.C. music landscape and some of his newest projects.