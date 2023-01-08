Foodie and the Beast – Jan. 8, 2023

Hosted by Nycci Nellis.
On today’s show:
·
Mary Ann Mohanraj, clinical associate professor of fiction and literature at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She recently published the
first vegan Sri Lankan American cookbook, “Vegan Serendib;”
·
JJ Digeronimo, a two-time award-winning author who helps women raise their frequencies and empower their future impact through tried-and-tested strategies, mindfulness, and energetic practices;
·
David Hunter of Blugenics, which has harnessed a form of algae for human consumption in the form of supplements and other ingestible products;
The leadership team from Casa Kantuta,the first Bolivian cocktail bar in the nation.