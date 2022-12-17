On Air: Federal News Network program
Foodie and the Beast

Foodie and the Beast – Dec. 18, 2022

December 17, 2022 1:05 pm
David and Nycci Nellis | Dec. 18, 2022

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Jon Krinn, CEO of WineLAIR in the West End, the U.S. outpost of the European WineBANK network, a gathering place that offers members access to climate-controlled wine lockers and other personalized benefits;

• Executive Chef Bader Ali and Chef Kelly Suarez from the Gerrard Street Kitchen at The Darcy Hotel downtown, where a really eclectic and exciting mix of complex flavors of Japan, Morocco, and Korea sits side by side with British, Italian, and Indian classics;

• Rebecca Halpern, the director of “Love, Charlie,”, the award-winning documentary about the life and work of acclaimed chef Charlie Trotter. He earned rave reviews, Michelin stars, legions of fans and imitators, and he was the center of lots and lots of juicy culinary controversies. Rebecca’s in to give us the 411 on her stirring documentary;

• Worried that the holidays are going to blow out your muffin tops and mess with your ticker? Gerard “Coach G” Burley is here to help with timely tips for getting and staying in shape for the new year.

      
