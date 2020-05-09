There’s no lockdown on ingenuity

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

Our guests are:

• David Guas, the chef/owner of the Bayou Bakery Coffee Bar and Eatery, has founded the Chefs Feeding Families program, a collaboration with Real Food For Kids, which has been operational since the closure of Arlington County Public Schools on March 13. We talk about Chefs Feeding Families and the challenges facing small business owners during the current pandemic;

• Gerard Bertholon. chief strategy officer at Cuisine Solutions, talks about how continued innovations with sous vide cooking and new ways of extracting essential nutrition from what may look like vegetable leftovers can help feed and nurture us during and after the pandemic;

• Edward Segal, one of D.C.’s foremost public relations practitioners and crisis management authorities, has just dropped a book, “Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals and Other Emergencies.” The pandemic has had a devastating effect on thousands of restaurants across the country. Ed shares tips on how restaurants can get through this crisis and turn the lights back on for their businesses, and what they can do now not just to survive, but to thrive, after the crisis ends;

• Michelin Star chef Chris Morgan (formerly chef/co-owner at Maydan, who’s planning the opening of Bammy’s this summer) spearheaded the launch of Save D.C. Eats. Some of D.C.’s most celebrated chefs and restaurateurs are rallying together to offer unique experiences that guests can buy now and redeem later, with 100% of proceeds benefiting restaurants and members of the hospitality industry affected by COVID-19.