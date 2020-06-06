Stayin’ alive, 2020

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Chanel Turner, founder of D.C.’s award-winning Fou-Dré spirits distiller, is back with us today. She’s a prominent force in the otherwise male-dominated spirits industry. In fact, Chanel is not only the first woman to own her own spirit, but also the first African American woman, as well as the youngest individual to own and operate a vodka brand. And she’s a commanding voice for black distillers across the country;

• Accomplished actor James Henry, a Rockville native, is a strong supporter of representing diversity in the community. He lives his commitment creating content across various platforms such as TikTok, where he reaches over 3 million followers and helped push an initiative to include different races in the program as TikTok became a popular platform. He has a Forbes feature coming out this month showcasing his impact within the black community;

• Benjamin Gray is general manager of The Bellmoor Inn & Spa, Delaware’s top-rated hotel, in Rehoboth Beach. He’s also chairman of Southern Delaware Tourism and board director for the Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber of Commerce, and he serves on Delaware Gov. Carney’s task force for reopening hotels in Delaware. He joins us to discuss the constantly shifting state of reopening for business in the face of the waxing and waning COVID-19 crisis;

• For more than 35 years, D’Artagnan has been a valued resource for high quality, free-range and sustainable meat, poultry and game for chefs, butchers, and retailers nationwide. D’Artagnan’s Jamie Forsythe comes on to discuss how the company deftly pivoted when the coronavirus hit and also kept its business economically sustainable.