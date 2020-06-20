You’ve heard of CSAs, now there’s a CSB

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Alonzo Freeman at The Royal – RAMMY Nominee for Cocktail Program of the Year – is mixing up something special for us today. Check out @nyccinellis on Twitter or Instagram to get the cocktail recipe;

• Michael Rafidi (chef/owner, Albi and Yellow) . Albi is in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood and opened just two weeks prior to the lockdown and pivoted quickly to carryout and delivery through Skip the Line . Yellow, Chef Michael’s morning and daytime café, opened adjacent to the Albi dining room on May 30. We hear how it’s all going as the COVID crisis eases a bit;

• Chef Johanna Hellrigl from the West Wnds’ Mercy Me joins us. She loves bread and, when the pandemic hit, she wanted to help feed people. So she started giving away sourdough starters, and now folks from all over are rolling in dough;

• Pastry chef Ashleigh Pearson, owner of Petite Soeur, seemed destined to succeed. Winner of a $10,000 scholarship from Les Dames de Escoffier while working for Robert Wiedmaier, she headed off to Paris (with rRobert’s blessing) for classes at Le Cordon Bleu. Now back in D.C., her pastries from Petite Soeur are wowing patrons;

• Dave Coleman of Three Stars Brewing joins us to discuss his imperial stout Black is Beautiful, a beer project to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and also his venturing into the concept of community-supported… beer!