The warrior hotel

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Often referred to as “an ode to feminine strength,” the Hotel Zena celebrates women’s accomplishments on the

100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote through provocative and immersive art and design. Joining us are Natalie Vachon, area director of marketing for Zena, and, to showcase the amazing cocktail offering at the hotel’s Fig Leaf bar, Jasmine Diaz, assistant food and beverage director and the creator of the drinks menu;

• Bonnie Moore is executive director and a founding board member of Real Food for Kids,

a group of Fairfax County parents who advocate for increased quantities of fresh, whole foods in schools;

• We’ve eaten there and it was delish . La Famosa brings soulful Puerto Rican cooking to Washington’s Navy Yard neighborhood. Chef and owner Joancarlo Parkhurst joins us;

• And talk about food we’ve eaten and loved! Have you tried Money Muscle BBQ? It’s a food truck concept from the husband-and-wife team of chef Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer, who also own the All Set Restaurant and Bar in downtown Silver Spring.