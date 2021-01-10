On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Foodie and the Beast

Genever is not a city in Switzerland

January 10, 2021 11:09 am
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Zachary Patterson, founder of the Umbrella Hospitality Group as well as the Melrose Umbrella Co. bar in L.A. and Genever Category Ambassador, talking about the fine differences between gin and genever. It can get confusing. No wonder genever producers often describe it as a cross between gin and whiskey;
• You know the myth, now meet the man – celebrated chef Kevin Tien, late of Humitsu and hailed by Food & Wine as one of America’s 10 best new chefs, and now executive chef at Moon Rabbit, his modern Vietnamese restaurant at the InterContinental Washington D.C. on The Wharf;

• Hollis Wells Silverman joins us to chat about HER recently opened restaurant, The Duck and the Peach. Think laid-back Northern California cuisine with a dose of New England comfort;

• And the Neighborhood Restaurant Group – they of Iron Gate, Blue Jacket, Rustico and more – has added to its colection. It’s Leni, an all-day cafe by James Beard-nominated chef Brittany Anderson that opened in November at The Roost, a food hall on Capitol Hill. Leni pays homage to 1970s eastern European health food trends (think fermented foods, lots of whole grains, etc.).

