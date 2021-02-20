On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
February 20, 2021 3:14 pm
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Sam Nellis, bar director, Red Hen and All Purpose, designer of Sam’s Freezer Cocktails from AP Shaw. They’re individually sized, pre-bottled versions of our favorite cocktails that can be stored in the freezer and are ready to drink whenever;
• Bo Davis, co-founder of MarginEdge, a digital solution for common restaurant management issues, such as invoice flow, inventory and recipe updating, and unpredictable P&L statements. For example, restaurants can photograph their invoices and receipts, upload them to MarginEdge and the information is updated in their poiNt-of-sale systems within 24 hours;
• Suzi Gerber is an executive chef, food product developer, author, and food and diet medical research specialist, with a passion for plant-based cuisine. She’s written what already has been the number one gourmet cookbook on Amazon, “Plant-Based Gourmet: Vegan Cuisine for the Home Chef,” and it’s a superb guide to making more than 150 high-end restaurant-quality vegan dishes at home;

• Vered Guttman is an Israeli chef, food writer and food historian who lives in D.C. and, among many other activities, leads cooking classes at the Sixth & I Synagogue. Her website, Vered’s Israeli Cooking, focuses on Israeli and Jewish food from around the world and tells the stories behind Jewish culinary traditions, in Israel, here in the U.S. and around the world.

