Looking at the world through beer goggles

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Jill Erber, with great wines to preview her Wine and Cheese Dinner. And, by the way, this year her Cheesetique is celebrating its 17th anniversary;

• Greg Engert, in to discuss Snallygaster, coming Oct. 9 to Pennsylvania Avenue;

• Cookbook author Cassy Joy Garcia, who has a new one out, and it’s going to save you time and money by turning leftovers into creative meals for the whole family;.

• And Grace Abi-Najm, one of the owners of the popular Lebanese Taverna. When her family came to America in the ’70s, they were fleeing the Lebanese Civil War, so they feel it is only right to leverage their success to assist people who find themselves in a similar situation. At the beginning of the year, the Lebanese Taverna raised over $150,000 to support Beirut-based charities in response to the port explosion. Those efforts continue today to help ameliorate the ongoing economic crisis in Lebanon.