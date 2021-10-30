Every day is Turkey Day at this tavern

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Phil Guernsey is general manager and beverage director at La Famosa. The all-day Puerto Rican café opened in Navy Yard in September 2020;

• Rebecca Juzwiak, VP of Johnson’s Popcorn, a business with 80 years of history in Ocean City, New Jersey;

• Hakan Ilhan shares the history/culture of his native Turkey and tells how his Ottoman Tavern offers both a Turkish breakfast and bottomless brunch on weekends to honor his home country’s traditions as well as the demands of his adopted home town;

• The vegan café and pastry shop Elizabeth’s Counter has launched a plant-based menu under recently named Executive Chef Robert Micciulla. Elizabeth’s Counter owner Rob Krupicka joins us.