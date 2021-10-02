Now Din-Din is done-done

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

· John Aggrey, founder of Din-Din, a brilliant response to COVID and a new way to build community while enjoying the talents of chefs, food truck operators, and home cooks. Customers can order from local chefs and have their food delivered to their doorsteps;

· The global pandemic has revealed how much we need a more resilient food system that sustains the Earth and provides sufficient, nutritious food for all who need it. DMV Food Recovery Week is Oct. 4-9 and Manna’s Jenna Umbriac is here to tell us about it;

· Luis Sayrols of Santte Foods is the inventor of keto-friendly meringue cookies with CBD! Delish and so much fun to eat…and eat… and eat;

· This fall, the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce – in partnership with Grubhub and over 30 of NGLCC’s local affiliate chambers – will come to the rescue of many of America’s struggling LGBTQIA-owned restaurants and bars serving food through a first-ever grant program to provide a lifeline Sabrina Kent, senior vice president at the NGLCC shares the important details.