So this rooster walks into our studio…

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Megan Coyle, brand relations manager, The Gallavant Group, on behalf of Rampur Indian Single Malt, part of an emerging category across the global whiskey scene;

• It’s the run-up to Thanksgiving. Along with Central Farm Markets, the place you want to know is Dawson’s Market, a community-focused market supporting local non-profits, hosts many community events and has a commitment that 10% of its staff will be individuals with disabilities. Dawson’s second location is now open in Dupont Circle. Bart Yablonsky – Dawson’s owner – joins us;

• Michael Habtemariam is the co-owner of the Roaming Rooster, winner of the 2021 RAMMY for hottest sandwich shop. The Roaming Rooster sells fried chicken that you can feel good about eating. It’s free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free, halal and served fresh every day;

• Renaldo Webb of the Pet Plate, which offers direct-to-consumer nutritious dog meals, no kibble.