We know how to mix it up

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Cranes, THE restaurant and sake lounge in the Penn Quarter, takes diners to the intersection of Spanish and Japanese cuisines. Eric Stewart-Woodruff, the somm at Cranes, is with us to talk about their sake program and the upcoming “sake to me” event;

• Wanna cook like Jacques? Pepin, that is. Rollie Wesen, co-founder and executive director of the Jacques Pepin Foundation, joins us with details on a new online course that’ll give you the insider skinny on Chef Jacques’ culinary creativity;

• Atoussa Ardalan, managing partner at Noosh Restaurant, one of only three Persian restaurants in D.C.;

• Lawrence Cisneros, co-founder, DRNXMYTH, which offers cold-pressed cocktails combining spirits, tinctures, bitters and liqueurs with fresh fruit juices.