Yes, but does it have a football team ?

December 4, 2021 2:10 pm
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

J.P. Sabatier, Ralph Brabham and Drew Porterfield. It’s cozy, it’s sophisticated, it’s fun. Jane Jane just opened and it’s the wonder of 14th Street. It features 30-plus classic cocktails, a selection of house cocktails created by Sabatier, and concise beer and wine lists;
• Chef Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer of Money Muscle BBQ and the All Set Restaurant in Downtown Silver Spring;

• And the Chicago Steak Co.’s Tommy Tsitouris and Matt Crowley. They tell us how to get a great steak and how to prepare it. And, if you need more schooling, they have a Steak University!

