Artificial intelligence, real flavor

January 22, 2022 1:17 pm
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

• Donna Shore and Colleen Sisk of Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza and The Loft at Lena’s Seasonal Dining Experience;
• Bryce Iapicca, director of operations, Puro Gusto, Washington, D.C., an authentic all-day Italian café based on the habits and rituals of the Italian people, from breakfast ‘til before dinner time. That is, from a quick morning coffee to a leisurely sit-down lunch to a sophisticated cocktail at the end the day;
• Makenna Held, owner of The Courageous Cooking School, housed in what was Julia Child’s La Pitchoune home in France .We chat about its culinary approach to a recipe-free way to learn to cook French and farm-to-table cuisine;

• Get ready for the Matrix in the kitchen! Katerina Axelsson is the 30-year-old founder and CEO of Tastry, a California sensory sciences company. Tastry is an artificial intelligence and data insights company that predicts how consumers will perceive any product you can taste or smell. Tastry “taught a computer how to taste” and built the most sophisticated sensory product and consumer database to answer questions current technology could not answer.

