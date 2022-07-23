On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Foodie and the Beast

We all have a steak in this

July 23, 2022 12:54 pm
< a min read
      

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Greg King, brand ambassador for The Glendronach, one of Scotland’s first licensed distilleries and producers of a superb Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky;
• Jessica Formicola , author of a new cookbook for carnivores, “Beef It Up! 50 Mouthwatering Recipes for Ground Beef, Steaks, Stews, Roasts, Ribs, and More;”
• Gianluca Bisol, president, Bisol 1542 Prosecco Superiore. Rooted in 21 generations of...

READ MORE

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Greg King, brand ambassador for The Glendronach, one of Scotland’s first licensed distilleries and producers of a superb Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky;
• Jessica Formicola , author of a new cookbook for carnivores, “Beef It Up! 50 Mouthwatering Recipes for Ground Beef, Steaks, Stews, Roasts, Ribs, and More;”
• Gianluca Bisol, president, Bisol 1542 Prosecco Superiore. Rooted in 21 generations of Italian heritage, Bisol 1542 is referred to as the “founding family of prosecco superior;”

• Dave Martin, “Top Chef” alum and author of “The Tequila Diet.” Sign us up for that!

      
Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast