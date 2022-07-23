We all have a steak in this

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis. On today’s show: • Greg King, brand ambassador for The Glendronach, one of Scotland’s first licensed distilleries and producers of a superb Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky;

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Gianluca Bisol, president, Bisol 1542 Prosecco Superiore. Rooted in 21 generations of Italian heritage, Bisol 1542 is referred to as the “founding family of prosecco superior;”

• Dave Martin, “Top Chef” alum and author of “The Tequila Diet.” Sign us up for that!