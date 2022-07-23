We all have a steak in this

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.
On today’s show:
• Greg King, brand ambassador for The Glendronach, one of Scotland’s first licensed distilleries and producers of a superb Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky;
• Jessica Formicola , author of a new cookbook for carnivores, “Beef It Up! 50 Mouthwatering Recipes for Ground Beef, Steaks, Stews, Roasts, Ribs, and More;”
• Gianluca Bisol, president, Bisol 1542 Prosecco Superiore. Rooted in 21 generations of Italian heritage, Bisol 1542 is referred to as the “founding family of prosecco superior;”
• Dave Martin, “Top Chef” alum and author of “The Tequila Diet.” Sign us up for that!