Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Management
 
Government Shutdown
 
...

Congress passes 2-week CR, postponing shutdown

December 6, 2018 1:19 pm
 
< a min read
75 Shares       

Both the House and the Senate passed a two-week continuing resolution on Thursday, postponing an impending partial government shutdown. Funding for several departments and agencies had been slated to expire Friday, Dec. 7.

This CR gives lawmakers until Dec. 21 to reach an agreement on the following seven appropriations bills:

  1. Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies
  2. Interior, Environment and Related Agencies
  3. Financial Services and General Government
  4. Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies
  5. Homeland Security
  6. Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies
  7. State, Foreign Operations and Related Agencies
David Thornton

David Thornton is a digital editor of Federal News Network covering federal management, workforce and technology issues. Follow @dthorntonWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News appropriations bicameral Budget Congress continuing resolution CR Government Shutdown Legislation Management

Top Stories

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus