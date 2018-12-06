Congress passes 2-week CR, postponing shutdown

Both the House and the Senate passed a two-week continuing resolution on Thursday, postponing an impending partial government shutdown. Funding for several departments and agencies had been slated to expire Friday, Dec. 7.
This CR gives lawmakers until Dec. 21 to reach an agreement on the following seven appropriations bills:
- Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies
- Interior, Environment and Related Agencies
- Financial Services and General Government
- Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies
- Homeland Security
- Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies
- State, Foreign Operations and Related Agencies