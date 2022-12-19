Army General discusses how to lead at the “speed of trust”

Maj. Gen. Dustin Anne Shultz joins host Aileen Black on this week’s Leaders and Legends to discuss how to be a transformational leader at your organization. Maj. Gen. Shultz currently serves as the director of Strategic Operations in the Army G-3/5/7. Previously, she was the deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7 at the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve. Shultz also served as the deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7 at the U.S. Army Reserve... READ MORE

Maj. Gen. Dustin Anne Shultz joins host Aileen Black on this week’s Leaders and Legends to discuss how to be a transformational leader at your organization.

Maj. Gen. Shultz currently serves as the director of Strategic Operations in the Army G-3/5/7. Previously, she was the deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7 at the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve.

Shultz also served as the deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7 at the U.S. Army Reserve Command and the Commander of the 1st Mission Support Command at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, where she led the Army Reserve response to Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma.

Maj. Gen. Shultz says people often try to describe leadership in “hard, canned” ways but she believes leadership should be “what is needed at the moment.”

“So many leaders are anxious for the future and not present in the now. You need to find balance in this factor both in the job and at home. Finding this balance will really help you be your best.”

In describing her leadership style, Shultz said she tries to be a transformational leader who encourages input from members of her team.

“Great leaders empower and invest in the people they lead. You need to meet people where they are and provide a strong vision to bring out the best in them. You need to move at the speed of trust.”

She went on to says that effective leaders often must strike the right balance between taking charge of an issue and working collaboratively with your team members to find solutions to any problems that occur.

“A good leader is one who can be in charge and get the limelight but at the same time trust and allow those they lead to take the lead. This is an important balance leaders must find. There is an old saying the worst day in command is the best day on staff. To be a great leader you need to be good at both and appreciate the job everyone does.”

Shultz also described what it’s like to be a woman leader in a male dominated organization.

“I walk in the room, I try to understand the people in the room and the situation. You need to build trust and be direct in your words to ensure transparency on the ‘What and Why’. If you give people a clear purpose they will amaze you on what they can accomplish.”

Finally Shultz had some advice for the next generation of leaders.

“Lead by example. Strive to be your best everyday. Don’t be afraid to fail fast and continue to grow throughout your career. Go hunting for the good things and don’t dwell on what is going wrong. Strive everyday to support others and focus on the execution.”