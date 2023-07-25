Retired rear admiral discusses leadership

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Julius S. Caesar (Ret.) joins host Aileen Black on this week’s Leaders and Legends. Caesar is a career surface warfare officer who has had a distinguished career in the military and industry. He is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminar XXI Fellow in Foreign Politics, International Relations, and the National Interest. He has also served as a chief operating officer, sector vice president, senior vice president and general manager in public... READ MORE

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Julius S. Caesar (Ret.) joins host Aileen Black on this week’s Leaders and Legends.

Caesar is a career surface warfare officer who has had a distinguished career in the military and industry.

He is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminar XXI Fellow in Foreign Politics, International Relations, and the National Interest. He has also served as a chief operating officer, sector vice president, senior vice president and general manager in public and privately held technology firms.

Caesar is a trustee at the Naval War College Foundation and strategic advisor for academy securities, and was recently awarded the Distinguished Graduate Award from the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation. There are only 110 USNA Distinguished Graduates out of 69,000 living graduates.

During the interview Caesar talked about his leadership style, saying he strives everyday to give back and take care of the individuals around him.

“At the end of the day it is about faith, family and friends. This will give you the resiliency you need to be successful in life”.

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.