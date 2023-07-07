On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AJY III founder discusses leadership strategies

July 7, 2023 5:39 pm
Austin Yerks, president  and founder of AJY III Government Strategies, joins host Aileen Black on this week’s Leaders and Legends to discuss leadership and how to solve difficult client challenges.

AJY III is a business focused on supporting strategic  alliances between commercial firms and agencies of the federal government.

Prior to forming his own company, Yerks was president  of CSC’s North American Public Sector (NPS)  Defense and Intelligence Group. He has been a senior executive in the federal marketplace for over 40 years, and is known for his technology vision.

On this week’s show, Yerks discusses the importance of trying and failing as leaders make their way up the corporate ladder.

He says “Failure is ok. Just figure out what is not working and fix it. ”

Yerks also encourages the next generation of leaders to look at everyday as a learning experience.

 

