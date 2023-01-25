On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Former IBM executive shares his vision for improving the healthcare system

January 25, 2023 7:15 am
Dan Pelino, co-founder of Everyone Matters and co-author of Trusted Healers joined host Aileen Black on this week’s Leaders and Legends to talk about the state of the US healthcare system.

Pelino worked for IBM for 36 years leading its global Healthcare and Life Sciences, and co-founded  Everyone Matters with his wife Anne Altman in 2017. The organization is a social impact enterprise dedicated to ensuring that everyone has equal access to citizen-based services, healthcare and education.

His book Trusted Healers is a series of conversations with healthcare leaders around the world who give their thoughts on how societal change and leadership can help shape our shared healthcare future.

Trusted Healers focuses on what Pelino calls a “team approach” to healthcare, where everyone has  the right to dignity and respect — to be who they are without being shamed or demeaned — and to thrive within their own unique individuality.

He says he has always had a passion to help people but found his passion for helping to fix America’s healthcare system while working at IBM.

According to Pelino, he would do two things if he had the power to change the existing health care system.

He would first listen to what he called the “whispers” in our communities. Quoting Oprah Winfrey, Pelino said “Difficulties come when you don’t pay attention to life’s whispers. Life always whispers to you first, but if you ignore the whisper, sooner or later you’ll get a scream.”

That means listening to the needs of each community and being proactive to address those concerns before they turn into an emergency situation.

Secondly, Pelino said the US must do more to make sure everyone has access to preventative healthcare so that doctors can detect and treat illnesses in their early stages.

 

      
