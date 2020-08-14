USPS seeks rate hike on commercial packages amid spike in deliveries

After months of President Donald Trump calling on the Postal Service to increase prices for its commercial package customers, the agency has agreed to seek rate hikes that would last through the end of the year.

The Postal Service is asking the Postal Regulatory Commission to approve a temporary price increase for its commercial package business that would go into effect Oct. 18 and last through Dec. 27.

The Postal Service has seen a surge in package delivery during the coronavirus pandemic that has given the cash-strapped agency enough funds to keep operating through August 2021, according to its most recent financial filings.

However, USPS has also seen a 25-30% decrease in mail volumes and expects billions in pandemic related losses this year, worsening its long-term financial problems.

Advertisement

“The planned temporary price adjustments are in response to increased expenses and heightened demand for online shopping package volume due to the coronavirus pandemic and expected holiday ecommerce,” USPS wrote in a press release Friday.

The USPS Board of Governors approved the rate hike last week, and would raise prices on commercial domestic competitive parcels – including Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select, and Parcel Return Service.

The rate increase won’t affect retail package prices.

This is a developing story.