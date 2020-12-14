The case for a COVID-19 commission

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When things go wrong and affect a lot of people, the government sometimes appoints commissions to do after-the-fact analysis. And come up with recommendations for congresses and administrations to try and prevent recurrences. Our guest says we need a COVID-19 Commission. Elaine Kamarck is senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. She spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin.