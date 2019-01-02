Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey Federal Report
 
...

Your 2019 fed must-do calendar

January 2, 2019 1:00 am
 
2 min read
50 Shares       

There were times when it seemed like we, or at least some of us, wouldn’t make it to 2019. But the doubters were wrong, and we did. To kick off the new year, Abraham Grungold, an investigative analyst, specialist in the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General as well as a financial coach, developed this must-have calendar for feds and retirees:

We live in a society now filled with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other media that takes up our time. Why do we not take the time to review our employee benefits and other opportunities?

Every year, I hear co-workers say, “Oh, I forgot open season. I still have not filed my taxes and I must find a new job.” We are federal employees. After a few years, certain events should be ingrained in our federal DNA, but they are not.

In an effort to help all federal employees, I have prepared a useful calendar. Each month, take one hour and address a monthly topic. You will be on top of your federal benefits, opportunities and continue your career as a less stressful employee:

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

  1. January: New Year’s may bring new beginnings. Update your resume and look over the application forms on USAJobs.gov.
  2. February: Reach out on Valentine’s Day and make a connection on LinkedIn.
  3. March: Spring clean and update your Thrift Savings Plan and Life insurance beneficiaries.
  4. April: File your tax returns before the 15th.
  5. May: Before that Memorial Day weekend barbecue, think about long term care insurance.
  6. June: Celebrate Flag Day but also think about life insurance.
  7. July: After watching the fireworks, give some thought to a dental plan.
  8. August: Look into a vision plan.
  9. September: In case of a government shutdown, be prepared to have a surplus of cash to pay your bills.
  10. October: Spend Columbus Day discovering your options for the Federal Spending Account Program.
  11. November: Veterans Day is the time for Federal Employee Health Benefits premiums and choices.
  12. December: Before attending the office holiday party, decide on your TSP 2019 contributions and review your 2018 performance.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

The first inoculation against smallpox in the U.S. was conducted in Boston at the suggestion of an African slave named Onesimus. He was “gifted” by a congregation to the minister Cotton Mather, to whom Onesimus described a method from his homeland of deliberately infecting a person with a small dose of the disease in order to develop immunity. In Mather’s first trial, almost 97 percent of inoculated patients survived.

Source: Boston Globe

Related Stories

Related Topics
Abraham Grungold All News Commentary Federal Report financial planning health insurance investing Mike Causey Mike Causey Federal Report Pay & Benefits Retirement TSP USPS Workforce

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jan 08, 2019 Close Change YTD*
L Income 19.8170 0.0362 0.71%
L 2020 27.0415 0.0705 (0.36%)
L 2030 30.1738 0.1617 (3.58%)
L 2040 32.5311 0.2084 (4.89%)
L 2050 18.6806 0.1370 (6.02%)
G Fund 16.0021 0.0012 2.91%
F Fund 18.1561 -0.0227 0.15%
C Fund 36.9320 0.3552 (4.41%)
S Fund 46.2188 0.6716 (9.26%)
I Fund 27.3880 0.1548 (13.43%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans