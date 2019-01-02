Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Jan 08, 2019
|Close
|Change
|YTD*
|L Income
|19.8170
|0.0362
|0.71%
|L 2020
|27.0415
|0.0705
|(0.36%)
|L 2030
|30.1738
|0.1617
|(3.58%)
|L 2040
|32.5311
|0.2084
|(4.89%)
|L 2050
|18.6806
|0.1370
|(6.02%)
|G Fund
|16.0021
|0.0012
|2.91%
|F Fund
|18.1561
|-0.0227
|0.15%
|C Fund
|36.9320
|0.3552
|(4.41%)
|S Fund
|46.2188
|0.6716
|(9.26%)
|I Fund
|27.3880
|0.1548
|(13.43%)
|
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.
Your 2019 fed must-do calendar
There were times when it seemed like we, or at least some of us, wouldn’t make it to 2019. But the doubters were wrong, and we did. To kick off the new year, Abraham Grungold, an investigative analyst, specialist in the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General as well as a financial coach, developed this must-have calendar for feds and retirees:
We live in a society now filled with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other media that takes up our time. Why do we not take the time to review our employee benefits and other opportunities?
Every year, I hear co-workers say, “Oh, I forgot open season. I still have not filed my taxes and I must find a new job.” We are federal employees. After a few years, certain events should be ingrained in our federal DNA, but they are not.
In an effort to help all federal employees, I have prepared a useful calendar. Each month, take one hour and address a monthly topic. You will be on top of your federal benefits, opportunities and continue your career as a less stressful employee:
Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.
Nearly Useless Factoid
By Amelia Brust
The first inoculation against smallpox in the U.S. was conducted in Boston at the suggestion of an African slave named Onesimus. He was “gifted” by a congregation to the minister Cotton Mather, to whom Onesimus described a method from his homeland of deliberately infecting a person with a small dose of the disease in order to develop immunity. In Mather’s first trial, almost 97 percent of inoculated patients survived.
Source: Boston Globe
