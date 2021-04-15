Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Quiz: What does the VA health record have in common with a Marine Corps T-shirt?

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
April 15, 2021 8:29 pm
5 min read
      

The government sweats the big things. It also sweats the small things. Sometimes with equal intensity.

In one case it sweats the sweat things. A Military.com story detailed efforts in the Marine Corps to field a new “PT” uniform — PT standing for physical training. The accompanying picture showed a man running in what looks like typical sports apparel you could buy in a running shop or any of the sports and fitness chain stores. Polyester-based materials that breathe and wick sweat. Mesh pockets. I know, I’ve got drawers and drawers full of similar gear from more than 27 years of running.

The only distinguishing thing in the picture, and in the Marine Corps’ plans for the PT uniforms, is the drab green color and Marine Corps insignia screen printed on.

Notwithstanding that the shirt-and-shorts combo, with running shoes, is not presumably what a Marine would sport while on patrol or in combat exercises (or combat), it would seem a simple thing to substitute a new PT uniform.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

But no. According to the article, the Marines will have 500 members — men, women, enlisted, officers — test and evaluate the PT uniforms. Technicians will test 100 prototypes in a lab environment. The Marine Corps Uniform Board will, in August, hear the evaluations and read the test results.

I’ve got news for the brass. The prototypes are fine. It doesn’t make that much difference. Having run a dozen marathons, including that gem of a race known as the Marine Corps Marathon on four occasions, and thousands and thousands of miles otherwise, I can say this: Any basic athletic gear that’s not made of cotton will do fine. The modern textiles are excellent. More important for long runs: Two Band-Aids placed strategically on the chest.

A PT uniform is not a new pistol or rifle or troop-carrying VTOL aircraft. It’s not even a new meal system. I’m a little astonished at the amount of time and effort going into it. But who knows. Maybe they’ll find a chafing seam here, or a binding hem there, and thousands of future PT participants will be the better for it,

At the other extreme of sweat, that $16 billion, 10-year project to establish a new electronic health record system at the Department of Veterans Affairs. As Nicole Ogrysko has been reporting, the initial deployment of the new system, in Spokane, Washington, has problems.

Even while restating its commitment to the Cerner Corporation product and associated configuration services, VA’s new secretary, Denis McDonough ordered a stand-down and review. He wasn’t repudiating the whole project. New bosses normally pause big, costly projects so they can get a handle on them.

Compared to a PT uniform, replacing a mission-critical, agency-wide software application like an EHR really is complicated. If the EHR was a piece of clothing, compared to a pair of off-the-shelf basketball shorts, it would be a climate-controlled astronaut’s space walk suit.

In fact, if VA was installing merely a “record,” the project would be much simpler. But the way health care facilities work nowadays, the EHR functions more like an enterprise resource management system, with tentacles into functions including pharmacies, logistics and orders for procedures, and billing and accounting. It’s integral to clinical operations.

And here is where VA is running into challenges that have bedeviled modernization efforts across the government for decades, as long as there’s been software. How do you get the old data into the new system correctly? How do you get the new system to reflect all the possible workflows people are used to? What workflows do you change to accommodate the commercial software? How do you deploy so that productivity doesn’t crash while people deal with new software? How much custom configuration do you impose such that the commercial product is distorted out of recognition, and you introduce errors?

        Read more: Federal Report

VA seems to had trouble with all of these questions. Procedures that took three clicks now take 10. A doctor told Nicole that instructions the anonymous doc wrote into one workstation came out differently in another workstation down the hall, a snafu a nurse caught.

No one has had the wrong organ removed or been given a lethal prescription by accident, at least not because of the software, but you can sense the criticality of what is going on.

It may be the VA has a thorough change-management plan for the conversion and a training plan for the hundreds of thousands of people who will eventually use the software. Perhaps no one could have foreseen the number of moving bits the new EHR would entail. VA might well be trying to fit the Cerner system to the VA, when in fact it should bend itself a little to fit Cerner.

Systems like this typically have 20 or 30 year lifecycles. They’re like ships departing on long voyages. Sweat the details by correcting things a few inches here and now, and in three years you won’t be hundreds of miles off course out there.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

The reason New York City is known as the “Big Apple” is not because it is the nation’s second top apple growing state, it actually derives from local reporter John J. Fitz Gerald, who covered horse racing, hearing the phrase from Black stable hands in New Orleans who adopted the term in reference to its popular jazz venues. In fact, it was once known as the “Big Orange” once, which Dutch settlers nicknamed it in honor of William III of Orange.

Source: HISTORY

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Cerner Millennium Commentary Defense Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Report Marine Corps Mike Causey PT uniforms Tom Temin Tom Temin Commentary Veterans Affairs

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 15, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 22.8033 0.0517 1.24%
L 2025 11.6892 0.051 2.55%
L 2030 41.1044 0.2289 3.18%
L 2035 12.3278 0.0752 3.46%
L 2040 46.5892 0.308 3.76%
L 2045 12.7501 0.0899 4.01%
L 2050 27.9032 0.2087 4.28%
L 2055 13.6608 0.1187 5.47%
L 2060 13.6607 0.1187 5.46%
L 2065 13.6606 0.1187 5.46%
G Fund 16.5635 0.0007 0.27%
F Fund 20.7038 0.0795 -3.35%
C Fund 62.3491 0.6851 6.17%
S Fund 83.3150 0.7587 7.79%
I Fund 37.9512 0.2062 3.52%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|12 GTC 2021
4|13 DISA Services Course
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center