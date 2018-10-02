Listen Live Sports

An update on DFARS

Jason Workmaster, of counsel, Covington LLP

This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Workmaster, counsel at Covington LLP, analyzes the Department of Defense's (DoD's) DFARS commercial item rule and what it means for contractors doing business with the DoD.

He also provides analysis of the Palantir decision and what it means for commercial item contracting and subcontracting.

The recent GSA Inspector General Report on transactional data reporting is of great interest across federal supply schedule landscape and Workmaster gives his take on the report and what it may portend.

Finally, he gives an update on recent Civil False Claims Act cases involving compliance with the Trade Agreements Act.

 

