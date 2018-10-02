An update on DFARS

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Workmaster, counsel at Covington LLP, analyzes the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) DFARS commercial item rule and what it means for contractors doing business with the DoD.

He also provides analysis of the Palantir decision and what it means for commercial item contracting and subcontracting.

The recent GSA Inspector General Report on transactional data reporting is of great interest across federal supply schedule landscape and Workmaster gives his take on the report and what it may portend.

Finally, he gives an update on recent Civil False Claims Act cases involving compliance with the Trade Agreements Act.