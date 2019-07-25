Listen Live Sports

Procurement data: Measuring what’s important

July 25, 2019 5:22 pm
 
1 min read
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

This week on Off the Shelf, Steven Schooner, Nash & Cibinic professor of Government Procurement Law at the George Washington University Law School, focuses on the role of data in the procurement system.

Steven Schooner
Steven Schooner, Nash Cibinic Professor, Government Procurement Law, George Washington University Law School

In particular, Schooner highlights the disconnect between the data collected (e.g. prices paid) and the effective assessment of contract outcomes (customer satisfaction and life-cycle cost). He shares his thoughts on the appropriate role of data and how to effectively measure contract performance.

With  regard to the management of data, Schooner highlights the future role of artificial intelligence in the procurement system.

Turning his attention to leadership, Schooner laments the political vacancy at the head of the Office of Federal Procurement Policy while sharing his insights on the positive role the Administrator of Federal Procurement Policy plays in the procurement system.

Finally, he shares some thoughts on the vital role public-private partnerships can play in addressing the country’s infrastructure challenges. And, of course, Steve shares his summer reading recommendations.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

