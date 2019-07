Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Lorraine Campos from Crowell & Moring, David Dowd from Mayer Brown, Ryan Roberts from Sheppard Mullin, and Jason Workmaster from Miller& Chevalier, present “The Rogers Awards” highlighting significant government contracts developments from the past year.

The esteemed legal panel presents awards to a host of interesting, sometimes head-scratching procurement, bid protests, Justice Department guidance, and acquisition reform initiatives. Among the awardees were schedules consolidation, JEDI, and other transaction authority (OTA).

The panel provides their legal analysis and insights on these and a host of other key developments shaping the government contracts landscape.

